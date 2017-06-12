Serial shoplifter charged with stealing electric toothbrush

A shoplifter thought he made a clean get away when he pinched an electric toothbrush but will now be filling his time with community service.

John Craig (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted thefts of food from Tesco in Camelon on January 17 and alcohol from Asda in Falkirk on December 8 last year.

He also pled guilty to stealing the toothbrush from Semi Chem in Falkirk High Street on November 10, 2016.

Craig, 116 Ure Crescent, Bonnybridge was ordered to complete 120 hours unpaid work within six months. He was told to complete at least 30 hours within four weeks when his order is reviewed.