Sentence on drunk driver is continued

Drunk driver Joseph Boyle was over three times the legal limit when he crashed into a parked car.

Less than four months after that shocking piece of motoring he was behind the wheel again, this time over five times the limit, when he mounted a pavement and forced a pedestrian to get out of the way to avoid being knocked over.

Boyle, from 73 Main Street, Redding, was due to be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday for the offences, but had the case continued until October 6 because background reports were not available.

At a previous court the shamed 52-year-old had admitted driving on Wallace Street, Falkirk, on April 30 with 152 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, driving dangerously while intoxicated, losing control and colliding with a stationary vehicle on St Johns Avenue, Falkirk, and failing to stop after the accident.

The rogue motorist also admitted driving on Woodburn Avenue, Redding, on August 14 with 125 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, driving dangerously while intoxicated, losing control, travelling on the pavement and causing a pedestrian to take evasive action to avoid a collision.

Boyle also pled guilty to assaulting police constable Ewan Kinnaird that day at 73 Main Street, Redding, by repeatedly kicking him on the body.

The court was told social workers had been unable to complete the paperwork on Boyle in the time available because he had been admitted to hospital after falling down at home.

Defence lawyer Murray Aitken told the court that Boyle has an alcohol problem, but being in hospital has “sobered him up”.

At the same court Gemma Nicol (33), 214 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, admitted driving a car while disqualified and without insurance on Carmuirs Avenue, Glasgow Road and Watling Avenue, Camelon, on August 13 and was remanded in custody until September 29 for background reports to be prepared by social workers which will also include her suitability to be placed on a restriction of liberty order.

Nicol, who is already subject to a community order, will also be sentenced that day for stealing from a house in Davaar Place, Tamfourhill.