Jamie McBride (18), 2 Hillside Terrace, Westquarter, assaulted a woman on May 21 then struggled with police officers.

He was due to be sentenced at Falkirk Sheriff Court on September 14 after reports had been prepared, but deferred until October 12 when McBride claimed he is still waiting for an appointment with social workers.

Sheriff Derek Livingston warned: “This is your last chance.”