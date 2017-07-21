Sent offensive texts to girlfriend after row

Steven Timmons sent his partner a series of upsetting text messages after they fell out.

He then went to her home and after kicking the door managed to force his way inside.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard that while he was there he stole Zoe Parker’s purse and later used her bank card to steal cash from her account.

It was only later that night when Timmons phoned the unsuspecting woman to tell her what he had done and she checked online to discover a total of £270 had been withdrawn that she called the police and the crooked boyfriend was traced and arrested.

Timmons had admitted sending grossly offensive text messages to Ms Parker on April 23, breaking into her house at 3 Blaefaulds Crescent, Denny, that day and using her bank card that night to steal money and had sentence deferred for background reports.

His lawyer claimed the 28-year-old had consumed a large amount of alcohol that day and was “deeply ashamed” for what he had done.

The court was told he had also apologised to her for his behaviour and the couple intended to get back together and resume their ten month relationship.

The lawyer urged Sheriff John Mundy not to send Timmons, whose address was given as Meadowhead Road, Airdrie, to jail.

She said: “Although he has previous convictions, he has no domestic abuse issues.

“He has a full-time job and works six days a week, but will comply with any community payback order imposed and carry out any unpaid work element by organising that around his work commitments.”

After reading a letter from Ms Parker, Sheriff Mundy placed Timmons on a supervised community payback order for 18 months and gave him nine months to complete 300 hours of unpaid work.

The sheriff told him he had been “very close” to being sent to jail.

He warned him: “I’ve thought very carefully about this and concluded I had two options available to me, custody or a CPO. Your behaviour was absolutely disgraceful. I’ve read the letter from the lady and it’s only because of that letter that I’m not sending you to jail, but it’s only just.”