Sectarian insults to police

Dean Prentice (46) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday to answer for his crimes.

Prentice admitted threatening behaviour, making racist and sectarian remarks towards police officers in Falkirk Police Station and possessing class A drug cocaine at Flat 6, Silk House, Park Street, Falkirk, on June 1.

Sheriff John Mundy placed Prentice on a supervised community payback order for a period of 12 months.