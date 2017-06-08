Second time defibrillator has been stolen

A defibrillator that is used to save the lives of people who suffer from heart attacks in the street has been stolen – for a second time.

The device, which can only be used in an emergency situation when a person has no pulse, was taken from its cabinet on a wall at Bainsford Community Centre at the top of David’s Loan sometime between June 2 and June 5.

The centre is used by a number of older people in the community and police say it could put lives at risk if not returned.

In March, a defibrillator was used to save the life of father-of-two Kevin McKay at Bo’ness Recreation Centre.

A police spokesperson said: “This valued piece of equipment has recently been used in other areas of Forth Valley saving lives and police are keen to locate and return.”

Falkirk North councillor Cecil Meiklejohn condemned the theft saying: “The defibrillator at Bainsford Community Centre was initially installed approximately one year ago and has now unfortunately been stolen twice.

“It is therefore very distressing to hear that yet again a thoughtless act could cost lives. Its location at Bainsford Community Centre allows access for this equipment to the sheltered housing complex and an area with a high elderly and disabled population.”

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the device is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting PS-20170605-0869 or CF0077740617.