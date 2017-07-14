Search continues for missing Arnold (64)

A distraught family is appealing for help to trace 64-year-old Arnold Mouat who has been missing for a week.

Yesterday, members of the community joined police in a search of places where he might have been.

Officers will be in the Bo’ness area this morning hoping to speak to anyone who was around last Friday.

Arnold was last seen around 11.30pm on Thursday, July 6, at an address in Panbrae Road, Bo’ness. He left the property at some point during the night and has not been seen since.

He was reported missing to police on the morning of Friday, July 7.

In a statement issued through Police Scotland, Arnold’s family said: “We’re overwhelmed by the support shown by the local and wider community and are extremely grateful to everyone who has offered to help find Arnold.

“This includes the volunteers who assisted the police with searches yesterday morning and afternoon.

“This has been a very difficult time for all of us and we want to find him as quickly as possible.

“We ask anyone who has information that might assist police with their ongoing search effort to please make contact immediately.

“Likewise, Arnold, if you’re reading this then please let us know that you’re okay.”

Arnold is described as white, slim build with blue coloured eyes and dark receding hair. He is around 6ft 3ins and has a Shetland accent.

He is believed to be wearing blue trainers but the rest of his clothing is unknown.

He has previously lived in the Aberdeen and Shetland areas.

In the last week officers have taken a number of steps to trace him.

Local and specialist resources have been deployed across the Forth Valley, West Lothian and South Queensferry areas. Police dogs have conducted searches along with the Police Scotland helicopter and force’s marine unit.

A media and social media appeal has been launched along with a poster campaign. Over half a million people have been reached since last Friday via Police Scotland’s social media channels.

A public search of the Bo’ness area was also conducted yesterday attended by 59 volunteers.

Inspector Jim Young of Falkirk Police Station said: “We are continuing our search to find Arnold today and are again appealing to the public for their assistance.

“‘’d like to pay tribute to Arnold’s family who have shown incredible strength during what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. I would also like to thank the public for their assistance throughout this investigation, their support has been crucial.

“Unfortunately we are still looking for that key piece of information that will lead to us finding Arnold and give us the answers his family are desperately seeking.

“I would again ask anyone who remembers seeing Arnold on the morning of Friday, July 7, or recognises his description to come forward. That piece of information may be vital and lead to us tracing Arnold.”

Those with information can contact officers at Falkirk Police Station on 101, quoting incident number 1022 of July 7.