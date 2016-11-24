Russell Robertson murder suspects deny charge

Two murder suspects are to stand trial charged with causing a man to fall into a canal.

Mark Munro (30) and James Robertson (27) are accused of killing Russell Robertson in Falkirk in May this year.

The allegation includes claims the 27 year-old was seized by the neck, restrained, thrown to the ground and then pushed over bridge railings in the early hours of Sunday, May 29.

The murder charge states, while he was hanging there, the pair did “punch him on the hands and prise his fingers” from the railings.

This is said to have caused Mr Robertson, also of Falkirk, to fall into the Forth and Clyde Canal.

It is thought Mr Robertson, known as Smeegs, had been at the nearby Warehouse club on the Saturday evening.

Munro, of Denny, and Robertson, originally from Westquarter but now of Pitlochry, Perthshire, today denied the allegations.

During a short hearing at the High Court in Glasgow, Judge Lord Burns set a trial due to take place next July.