Rowdy mocked female cop over her ginger hair

A Denny man fought with three female police officers and mocked one for her ginger hair.

John Forsyth also branded the trio “whores” as they tried to arrest him, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told.

Forsyth (46), 45 West Boreland Road, was told his behaviour was “wholly unacceptable”.

He admitted shouting abuse and threats, struggling with police officers, spitting on the officers and punching and kicking PC Lesley Hunter.

The incident happened in Castle Crescent, Denny, on September 10.

Laura Knox, prosecuting, said officers went to a house shortly before 3pm to detain a woman. Forsyth took exception to this.

The fiscal told the court: “He said they wouldn’t be arresting anyone. He then shouted at the officers, calling them whores and one in particularly a ginger whore.”

Forsyth punched PC Hunter’s hand and became “extremely aggressive”, making further comments about the officer with ginger hair.

Ms Knox added: “He began to struggle as the officers tried to handcuff him, so much so that they had to apply leg restraints also.

“He spat on three female officers, refused to get up and had to be carried outside to the police van.

“He then banged his head on the ground, shouting ‘The police done it’. He was asked to stop this behaviour because there were children around, but continued to lash out and kicked PC Hunter on the body. She suffered bruising to her hand.”

Defence agent Willie McIntyre blamed alcohol for Forsyth’s conduct.

The solicitor said: “He had far too much to drink to know what he was doing. The matter for which the police attended had nothing to do with him.

“He has had an alcohol problem for a long time, but has abstained since this incident. He realises he can’t behave in this manner.”

Sheriff Mark Thorley told Forsyth: “This was wholly unacceptable behaviour which can’t be tolerated. Police shouldn’t expect to be treated in this way by any person.”

However, the sheriff said “on balance” he could impose a community payback order as a “direct alternative” to prison.

Forsyth must do 18 hours of unpaid community work and will be under supervision for 18 months.