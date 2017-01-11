Road rage driver insulted woman and English boyfriend

A road rage motorist told a woman to “get off the road and learn to drive” even though he himself didn’t have a full licence or insurance cover.

Edward Johnson, said to be a company director, then followed the frightened woman home before shouting more abuse and insulting her boyfriend over his English accent.

Johnson (28), 62 Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court. He was also fined £500 and banned from driving for three years.

Johnson admitted shouting abuse and making racist comments while on bail in Ochiltree Terrace, Camelon, on March 10. He also admitted driving without a licence and having no insurance and no MOT certificate for the vehicle.

Laura Knox, prosecuting, said the woman was driving with her boyfriend and two family members around 4.45pm. Johnson was driving towards them and, due to traffic calming measures, he appeared to be in the middle of the road.

Ms Knox told the court: “This caused the woman to come to a complete stop. The accused then gestured to her to reverse to allow him to pass, but there was a bus directly behind her and she was unable to move.

“The accused them mounted the kerb and drove alongside her. He was shouting and swearing, commenting about her being a woman driver and telling her to get off the road and learn to drive.

“The woman was frightened by his conduct. She drove home and as she parked in the driveway saw the accused again. He stopped and was again shouting and swearing. When the woman’s boyfriend challenged him about his behaviour he swore again and said he couldn’t understand the English accent.”

A defence agent said Johnson felt the woman had been blocking the road, but there was “no excuse” for his conduct thereafter.

The solicitor said her client had been a director of the company he works for, but this had ended when he was remanded in custody in November in connection with the court case although his job remains open to him.