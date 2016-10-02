‘Road rage’ attack on pensioner

A disabled pensioner was subjected to a “senseless” attack by two motorcyclists on Kincardine’s Toll Road on Thursday afternoon (September 22).

Now police are appealing for witnesses to what they say is an apparent case of road rage.

The 65-year-old was driving a grey Nissan Qashquai on the A985 towards Kincardine when the men are said to have acted in a threatening manner, before following him when he tried to shake them off by leaving the main road.

Police say when he stopped, close to Forth View, he was assaulted, leaving him with minor injuries. Passers-by are said to have helped him, and have been asked to come forward.

The first suspect is described as about 6ft 6in, slim, and was wearing black leathers and a full helmet with a distinctive alien design with red flashes.

The second male suspect was said to be in his 50s, about 5ft 10in, and wore a half helmet. He had a full beard with a grey moustache and wore small round dark glasses.

Det Sgt Kelly McEwan, based at Dunfermline CID, said: “Today I’m appealing for the assistance of the public in an effort to find these men as quickly as possible.

“This was a senseless attack that caused considerable alarm to the victim and we are determined to trace the two men responsible.

“If you were travelling in the area on Thursday, September 22 and saw the suspects, or if you helped the victim moments after the attack, please contact police immediately.”