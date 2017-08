James Gillies (22) was arrested last May for threatening behaviour after following a 15-year-old girl in Central Avenue, Grangemouth.

Since then he has failed to co-operate with a community order, breached bail and been caught shoplifting from a store in Grangemouth. At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gillies, from 21 Wallbrae Road, Cumbernauld, was remanded until August 31 for reports.