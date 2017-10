Carla Lamont (29) was told to see social workers to be assessed for a drugs treatment programme as part of a community order imposed for offences including shoplifting and assault but failed to keep appointments

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Lamont, formerly of Carmuirs Avenue, Camelon, but now Bellavilla Road, Stranraer, was remanded in custody until October 16 for the paperwork to be completed.