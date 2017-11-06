Refused to stay away

Callum Graham (23), 4 Argyll Avenue, Falkirk, ignored a court order to stay away from his former girlfriend.
After being bailed on September 28 for threatening her on August 6 and September 22, he contacted Linda Spowart on September 29, October 6 and October 7. At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday Graham was placed on a supervised community order for 18 months and had sentence deferred on the last two breaches for good behaviour until January 26.
