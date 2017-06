Drunken David Russell (29) was wearing a Glasgow Rangers top when he shouted sectarian remarks at police and told one he would “waste” his face.

Russell, 34 Westboreland Road, Denny, admitted threatening behaviour in West Bridge Street, Falkirk on May 19.

He was placed on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he complete 55 hours of unpaid work within three months.