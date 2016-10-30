Ram raid robbers loot unique motorbike

Police are appealing for witnesses following the theft of a valuable custom motorbike in an early-hours break-in at premises in Broxburn.

Hooded raiders used a car to smash their way into Big Dawg Customs in East Mains Industrial Estate at 2.35am on Thursday before stealing a unique tartan-liveried motorcycle.

The five men involved wore jogging bottoms and hooded tops, and had their faces covered.

The stolen motorbike (pictured) has a custom-made red and black tartan design.

Detective Constable Craig Waddell from Livingston CID said: “In addition to causing signficant damage to the property, those responsible also stole a unique custom motorcycle and the owners of the business are extremely eager to have this returned.

“It is likely that those responsible will look to sell the bike on and I would ask that if you are approached and offered the opportunity to buy the vehicle then please contact police immediately.

“We would also request that anyone who saw any suspicious activity around the East Mains Industrial Estate in the early hours of Thursday morning, or who can help us identify the suspects, gets in touch to assist with our investigation.”

On Saturday a spokesman for BigDawg Customs said: “We’d like to say a huge thanks to every single person that shared our (Facebook) posts and offered their help and support – we are truly grateful.”

Big Dawg specialises in restoring and customising vehicles of all kinds.