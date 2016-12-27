Racist rant after he was refused kebab

A drunk hurled racist abuse at a shopkeeper when he was refused service at a takeaway.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Andrew Fay (47) pled guilty to acting in a racially aggravated manner and causing alarm and distress to staff at Hot Kebabs, Melville Street, Falkirk, on November 24.

Laura Knox, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was midnight and the accused ordered some food. When the shopkeeper asked the accused for payment the accused said he had paid him and shouted ‘Give me my kebab, I gave you a tenner’.

“He left the shop and came back in and called a member of staff a black b*****d. He said, ‘Call the police if you want’ and called staff more names. When police arrived the accused told them ‘Whatever he said is not true and that is a fact’.”

Fay, 9 Fleming Gardens, Camelon, was ordered to pay £200 compensation to both complainers at £10 per fortnight.