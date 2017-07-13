Quick-thinking youths praised for blaze response

A group of youths have been praised for alerting emergency services to a fire in a Braes school.

Without their quick thinking the damage to Slamannan Primary last Thursday could have been much worse.

However, the bill for repairs is estimated to be well into five figures.

Two 14-year-old boys have now been charged with fireraising and a report is being sent to the Children’s Reporter.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were alerted to the incident around 2pm on July 6.”

PC Craig Towler of the Upper Braes community team: “This fire could have had serious consequences. We would like to thank the local youths who alerted the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and awaited their arrival.”

A Falkirk Council spokesperson said one classroom had been badly damaged by the blaze while other rooms had smoke damage.

The main damage is to windows, the roof, external roughcast and the interior of the worst-affected classroom.

This had been empty prior to the summer break but was being used as a resource store and would have contained a lot of school equipment used by the teaching staff.

The spokesperson added: “It’s anticipated that the school will be wind and watertight for the start of the new term.

“However, internal work is to run over past this date. This will not affect the day to day running of the school.

“We are getting detailed costings at the moment but it is likely that the costs for reinstatement will be in five figures.”

Slamannan Primary in the village’s Bank Street currently has a roll of 126 P1 to P7 pupils and 22 members of staff.