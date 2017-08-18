Put burning paper through letterbox

Galina Caikovskaja (53) admitted sticking burning paper through a letter box and cutting someone’s broadband cables.
Caikovskaja, 150 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, pled guilty to several charges of threatening behaviour on February 8 in Kingseat Avenue and destroying property at some point between July 7 and July 19 last year.
Sentence was deferred for four months for good behaviour and a psychiatric report.
