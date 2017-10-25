Punched girl (16) in park

Ian Wyatt (18) chased after a 16-year-old girl, grabbed her and repeatedly punched her on the body.

Wyatt, 32 Badenheath Terrace, Mollinsburn, North Lanarkshire, admitted the assault he committed in Jenny’s Park, Bonnybridge, on June 8 last year.

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until February 8 next year for Wyatt’s good behaviour and to await the outcome of a trial involving a separate charge in Inverness.