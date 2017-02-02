Pub visit ends with black eye after bar brawl

A woman’s visit to a pub ended in violence and vandalism as she found herself in the centre of a bar room brawl.

Shiree Makarewicz (27) was said to be the cause of the trouble which broke out at the Bowhouse Hotel in Grangemouth and earned herself a black eye for her trouble as tables were overturned and punches thrown.

When police arrived on the scene she even kicked out at them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Makarewicz pled guilty to behaving in a threatening manner and assaulting a female police officer at the Bowhouse Road premises on December 9.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9.55pm and the accused was within the venue in the bar area. An argument started between the accused and another person which escalated into a large-scale disturbance with a number of individuals in the bar, including the accused.

“During the incident a number of tables were overturned. Clearly the accused was right in the middle of it all and was the cause of the disturbance. She kicked out at police officers when they arrived.”

The court heard the pub in question was not a regular haunt for Makarewicz and her partner and that she was drunk at the time of the offence.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “There was an incident involving someone else. My client was in the ladies’ toilets when this was happening and when she came out there was a major disturbance going on and she got involved in it.

“She was making a nuisance of herself and she got a black eye, so someone obviously struck her.”

Sheriff Kevin Veal said: “If alcohol affects her like this she will have to decide whether alcohol should play a part in her future activities.”

Makarewicz, 5 Coll Place, Grangemnouth, was placed on a supervised community payback order for nine months with the condition she complete 65 hours of unpaid work in the community in that time.

Forth Valley Addictions Support and Counselling (ASC) offers help to alcoholics and addicts. Visit www.asc.me.uk or call (01324) 874969.