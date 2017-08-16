Probe into police gun incident

An investigation is under way after a firearms officer pointed a gun at an occupant during two house searches in Falkirk this week.

The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) is probing the incident which took place in the early hours of Monday morning in Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill.

Officers were called to the location following reports of threats being made to a woman.

Police Scotland referred the matter to PIRC, which will issue a report to the Chief Constable.

A PIRC spokeswoman said: “The Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC) is investigating the deployment of armed officers and their subsequent search of two houses in the Falkirk area in the early hours of the morning of August 14, 2017.

“Police Scotland referred the matter to the PIRC as armed officers were involved in the searches and a firearm was pointed at an occupant in one of the properties.

“A report on the PIRC’s findings will be submitted to the Chief Constable in due course.”

Police Scotland say it is “standard procedure” to refer matters to PIRC if a firearm is “presented”.

A spokesperson said: “Police received reports of threats being made towards a woman at an address in Kilbrennan Drive in Falkirk at around 1.35am on Monday, August 14. Officers including firearms officers attended and a man and a woman were subsequently detained. No firearms were discharged. The man and woman were subsequently released and inquiries are ongoing.

“Police Scotland have referred the matter to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner, as is standard procedure when a firearm is presented.”