Prison time for grass grower

Police have thanked the public for their support after their help led to a man being jailed for nine months for producing drugs in his house.

James Mitchell was sentenced to nine months for growing cannabis with an approximate street value of £8000 at his Grangemouth home.

The arrest of Mitchell came as a result of information received from a member of the public. Mitchell pled guilty to the offence in court last Friday.

Sergeant Lesley Rennie from Grangemouth Police Station said: “We would like to thank you for your support and ask that you continue to report information like this to us. Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling any drug related incidents and we will continue to investigate any offences reported using every resource at our disposal.

“Tackling the supply of drugs, and the often devastating consequences it has on our communities, is a top priority and we will continue to take action to identify those involved in drug related crime.

“We will also work closely with our partners at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service to stop drug dealers from benefiting from the proceeds of their criminal activity.”

In response to complaints on social media, police have also assured the public that all reports of drug activity, either on social media or in person, are investigated.

A spokesperson said: “We cannot always take immediate or overt action when you provide information, but this does not mean no action has been taken.”