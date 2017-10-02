Prison term for thieving addict

A drug addict who stole food from various stores will no longer be a menace to shop assistants for the next few months at least.

Steven McLaughlin (55) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted thefts from Grangemouth’s Farmfoods, in La Porte Precinct, and Spar in Newhouse Road on February 17 and March 17 respectively.

Defence solicitor Lynn Swan said: “He has a difficulty with drugs. His brother died this year and he realised he really needs to sort things out for himself.”

Sheriff John Mundy had the option to place McLaughlin, 6 Torwood Avenue, Grangemouth on a drugs assessment order but he jailed him for nine months.