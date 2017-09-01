Prison for food thief who would not do CPO

A thief who would not engage with his community payback order punishments he received for his crimes suffered the inevitable fate.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Edward Crook (26) had admitted stealing £18.66 worth of food from Scotmid, High Street, Bonnybridge on April 4.

It was stated Crook, 3 Peathill Terrace, Bonnybridge, was currently in custody pending other matters in Airdrie.

Sheriff John Mundy noted Crook’s initial willingness to complete community payback orders deteriorates once he is actually faced with doing them.

He jailed Crook for four months.