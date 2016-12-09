Prison for banned driver who stole car

An opportunistic car theft led to a prison sentence for a motorist who has now been caught driving while disqualified 14 times.

Ian Gallacher (28) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pled guilty to stealing the car and driving while disqualified in Vicar Street, Falkirk, on November 7.

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “It was an opportunistic theft – the driver did leave the keys in the car when he popped into the bookies.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston called Gallacher, 12 Balquhatstone Crescent, Slamannan, a “menace” when he sentenced him to 11 months in prison back dated to November 9 and banned from driving for 10 years.