Pregnant teen spat at cop

A teenage mum-to-be repeatedly spat on the face and body of a police officer and threatened others with violence.

Megan Taylor (18), 33 Garry Place, Hallglen, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the assault she committed and behaving in a threatening manner at Falkirk Police Station on June 23.

Procurator fiscal depute Michael Maguire said: “She was shouting and swearing and spitting at police. She threatened she would find out where they lived and have someone assault them.”

The court heard Taylor had acted out of “anger and frustration” on the night in question and was “disgusted” by her behaviour. It was stated she had been clear of drugs and alcohol since discovering she was pregnant.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Taylor on a supervised community payback order for 18 months. He also made a restriction of liberty order, meaning Taylor will be tagged so she has to remain in her home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for four months.