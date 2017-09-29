‘Predator’ rapist who abused three women is jailed for eight years

A rapist found guilty of sexually abusing three women in Stirlingshire has been jailed for more than eight years at the High Court in Glasgow.

Peter Watson (69) was convicted of four sex offences, including one count of rape and sexual assault, and has been placed on the Sex Offenders Register.

Larbert-based Detective Inspector Hugh Louden said: “Watson was a malicious predator who raped the victim on her 18th birthday.

“He preyed on female victims and carried out the most wicked and callous of crimes.

“Watson’s actions caused serious distress to these women and I welcome this sentencing.

“We are committed to bringing sexual offenders before the courts, and would urge anyone who has information about sexual crime, regardless of when or where this took place, to contact us.”

Watson, jailed for eight years and three months, committed the offences between 1978 and 1992.

Anyone with information or concerns about sexual crime can contact Police Scotland on 101 or make an anonymous report through the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.