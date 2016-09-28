Poor anger management

David Young (25) displayed the anger management issues he has become known for when he launched into a full blown temper tantrum in front of Sheriff Craig Caldwell last week.

The offender appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court on September 15 having previously pled guilty to a number of offences, including damaging property by kicking and smashing a glass door in Falkirk Howgate Centre on August 22.

When Sheriff Caldwell adjourned the case to obtain reports, Young, 135 Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth, screamed and swore as he was escorted from the court and taken down to the cells.