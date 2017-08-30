Police warn residents to secure their sheds after attempted theft

An attempted theft from a garden shed has led police to urge householders to ensure their property is safely locked away.

The incident happened in the early hours of Monday when a man, dressed all in black, was disturbed by a resident in Wood Street, Grangemouth. The man gained entry to an unlocked garden shed and had removed items in preparation to steal them.

A police spokesperson said: “This is a reminder to ensure all sheds and outbuildings are adequately secured and consideration is given to the storage of valuable items.”

Anyone with any information on this incident can call police on 101 quoting the reference number CF0120680817.