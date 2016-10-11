Police want to know who put the lights out

Police have slammed vandals who damaged street lights in Grangemouth.

Between Saturday evening and Monday morning five pillars had fuses removed or circuit breakers switched off in the areas of Newlands Road, Kerse Road, Union Road, Victoria Road and Dundas Street.

Police have established the Kerse Road pillar was turned off shortly after 6am on Monday and are now appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious to come forward.

Constable Matthew Newell said: “Whoever did this knew what they were doing and did so with the objective of causing needless disruption.

“They are fortunate not to have been electrocuted and put themselves, and others, at unnecessary risk.

“We’re now carrying out various lines of inquiry and I want to hear from anyone who noticed any unusual behaviour around the time of these offences.”

Those with relevant information are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101. An anonymous report can be made through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.