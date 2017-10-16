Police urge missing person witnesses to come forward

Police officers are looking to talk to potential witnesses to try and help them locate a missing person.

Three potential witnesses are sought in relation to the ongoing missing person investigation for Brian McGowan (42), who was last seen in the Galamuir Drive area of Plean at around 4 p.m. on Thursday, September 21, but has not returned home or been in contact with family or friends since.

Extensive inquiries have been undertaken throughout Plean to establish Brian’s current whereabouts, including analysing relevant CCTV footage.

As a result, officers would like to speak to a man and woman who were walking dogs in Main Street, Plean at around 11 p.m. on Thursday evening.

The man was wearing a dark coat and was walking a small dog, while the woman had dark hair and was wearing a dark coloured jacket with a fleeced hood and Ugg-style boots. She was walking a small black dog.

Another man was also pictured outside the Clansman Pub on Main Street around the same time, wearing a grey jumper, black jogging bottoms with a white stripe down the leg and white trainers.

All of these individuals may have seen or spoken to Brian before he was reported as missing and they are asked to come forward and assist police with their inquiries.

Inspector Donna Bryans from Stirling Police Station: “Given the length of time since Brian’s last sighting we are growing ever more concerned for his wellbeing and are eager to hear from anyone who believes they know where he is.

“The people on these CCTV images might have seen or heard something that is of use to our investigation and we would urge them to contact us immediately. In addition, anyone with any further information relevant to Brian’s disappearance is also asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Stirling Police Station on 101 and quote incident number 2186 of September 22.