Police under investigation after body found in van

Police Scotland officers’ handling of an incident involving the death of a 46-year-old man is now under investigation.

The man’s body was discovered within a van parked in the Dunipace area on Thursday, December 15 and the matter has now been passed to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

Superintendent Martin Fotheringham said: “Police Scotland has reported the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a 46-year-old man’s body within a van, which was parked in the Dunipace area of Denny on Thursday, December 15, to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter has now been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner. We will provide any necessary assistance to the PIRC as they conduct their investigation and we await the outcome of their report.

“Our thoughts are with the gentleman’s family at this time.”

The Crown Office has referred the matter to PIRC and once the investigation, which is now at an early stage, is carried out the findings will be passed back to the Crown Office to decide what action is to be taken.

A spokeswoman for PIRC said: “The Crown Office and Procurator ‎Fiscal Service (COPFS) has instructed PIRC to carry out an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 46-year-old man following the discovery of his body in Dunipace on Thursday, December 15.

“A report on the Commissioner’s findings will be submitted to the COPFS in due course.”