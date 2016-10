Police want to interview a cyclist with an artificial limb in connection with an alleged racial incident in Grangemouth on Thursday (October 20).

Police want to speak to a man who in his late 40’s, 6ft in height, with a prosthetic leg.

He was cycling on a blue bike and had a black dog with him.

It’s claimed a man was heard using racist language near the cash and carry on Grangemouth’s Laurieston Road between 1pm and 1.30pm on Thursday.