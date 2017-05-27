Police say ‘don’t worry about armed cops’

Police have posted a video about the national terror alert and how it affects Falkiirk, with the message: “Don’t worry about armed police”.

Using key local landmark the Falkirk Wheel as a backdrop, the Forth Valley Police information video tells residents that they needn’t be concerned by the sight of armed officers on patrol.

Members of the public are being encouraged to chat to officers, whether armed or not.

The national security threat level was reduced from critical tro severe today, meaning a terror attack in the UK is still “highly likely”.

Beefed up security at major public events this weekend– notably the Scottish Cup Final today, where fans can expect body as well as bag searches – will be maintained.

The Forth Valley Police message advises people to stay calm and alert. and to report anything suspicious.

It also advises local employers to review their arrangements for staff in the event of an emergency.

But at the same time it’s stressed there is no specific threat to the area, or Scotland generally.

You can see the Forth Valley Police video on Youtube at https://www.facebook.com/ForthValleyPoliceDivision/videos/1364371836934064/