Police officers showered with ‘kicks and spit’

Police officers were showered with kicks and spit as they struggled to arrest a violent offender.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Tina Steel (47) admitted two charges of assault she committed at her home 34 Mavisbank Avenue, Shieldhill, on October 14.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “These are two serious charges of assault on police officers and you also spat on them. Conduct like this will simply not be tolerated by this court.”

As a direct alternative to a custodial sentence, Sheriff Caldwell placed Steel on a community payback order with the condition she complete 120 hours of work in the community within four months.