Police officer gets five years for assaulting three women

A policeman has been jailed for five years for domestic violence against three women.

Detective Constable Steven Riding (46), of Kilsyth, had been found guilty at Airdrie Sheriff Court after an eight-day trial.

Passing sentence, Sheriff Galbraith told him: “You have been convicted of a series of very violent offences against three women and they are to be commended for the way they came to court and gave evidence.

“The damage you have caused to them is incalcuable.”

Riding, who served in Cumbernauld until 2014 as a uniformed and later plain clothes officer, has been signed off since allegations were first made more than two years ago, citing anxiety and depression.

He showed no emotion in the dock as the foreman of the jury delivered 15 guilty verdicts, nine of which were agreed unanimously.

It took the seven men and eight women just over an hour to convict him of offences spanning almost 22 years between September 1, 1992 and April 23, 2014.

Riding, of Glen Garrell Place in Kilsyth, formerly lived in Cumbernauld.

Prosecutor Liam Haggart said: “Susan Riding, Lorna Riding, Samantha Lindsay, three different ladies all beaten up by Steven Riding. The horrifying nature of life, with one common thread - Steven Riding.

“He made them feel wretched, worthless, poor and pathetic. They were all assaulted by the man they loved.”

Riding, asked why the three women would make these allegations, answered: “Since 1996 my first wife held a grudge. The second is lying, they are both lying, they are all lying. It just didn’t happen.”

Defence counsel Niall McCluskey, in mitigation, said: “He is realistic and appreciates the court will impose a custodial sentence. He has no previous convictions and nothing outstanding. He is in the process of leaving the police force, having served the public since 1990.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “At this time Riding is still a serving police officer. However, he is suspended and is subject to misconduct proceedings.”