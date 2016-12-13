Police net heroin haul worth £250,000 in Falkirk

Two men and a woman have been arrested following a large scale drugs bust.

Police recovered heroin with a value of £250,000 from a property in Church Place yesterday.

The men, aged 25 and 28 and the woman, aged 39, have been charged and appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Kenneth McAndrew of Forth Valley Proactive CID said: “Tackling the sale and supply of drugs is a top priority for police in Forth Valley.

“We would also appeal to the public to keep providing us with information, which will allow us to target this type of criminality.

“We will continue to target those individuals who deal illegal substances in our community and will work relentlessly to bring them to justice.”