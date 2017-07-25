Police investigate unexplained death

Police officers are currently looking into the sudden death of a 41-year-old woman in Denny.

Police vehicles were in attendance at an address in Stirling Street last night and this morning.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating following the death of a 41-year-old female in Denny. The death is currently being treated as unexplained, however there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”