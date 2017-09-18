Police hunting for owners of dog found alone in street

A dog was discovered by police officers as it wandered the dark streets alone last night.

The canine, who does not appear to be microchipped, was found in Lumley Street, Grangemouth and is now in police custody – probably enjoying plenty of tasty treats – for the time being but it is hoped his owners will come forward as soon as possible to take him home.

If you recognise him or know his owners call 101 quoting PS-20170917-3399.