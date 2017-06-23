Police hunt man who was ‘acting suspiciously’ in Grangemouth

A man described as behaving suspiciously in the Grangemouth area is now being sought by police officers.

The incident of “suspicious behaviour” happened at 1.15pm in Bowhouse Road on Tuesday, June 13.

WOfficers are looking to trace a white man, 5ft 7ins tall, with dark hair, clean shaven and aged in his thirties or fourties.

He was wearing a bright green baseball cap, a black waterproof jacket with red writing on the back and blue tracksuit bottoms.

Police said enquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are continuing and anyone who may have seen the man, or who recognises his description, is asked to get in touch by calling 101 and quoting incident number 1001.