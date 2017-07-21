Police hunt man who assaulted 14-year-old boy

A teenager is still recovering from the attack he suffered at the hands of a motorist who left his car and punched him in the face.

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the assault on the 14-year-old boy near St Mungo’s High School in Merchiston Avenue, Falkirk at 8.50pm on Wednesday, July 19.

The young victim was at the playing fields with a friend when he became involved in argument with a man travelling in a silver Vauxhall Astra. The man then left the car and punched the boy on the face before the car drove off in the direction of Grangemouth.

The man was travelling in the car with a woman but it is unclear who was driving.

The boy sustained minor injuries, but did not require any medical treatment.

Sergeant Andrew Angus, of Camelon Main Street Police Station, said: “Although this incident has been distressing and upsetting for the victim, I’m thankful he didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

“I’m appealing for members of the public to come forward and speak to police with any information that they may have.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3801 of July 19 or alternatively they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.