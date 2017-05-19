Police find cocaine in car

A routine police check recovered hundreds of pounds worth of drugs from Calum Lyle’s car.

He was stopped on Wellpark Road, Banknock, on March 12, and while searching the vehicle officers found white powder and a set of scales.

The powder was later confirmed as being cocaine with an estimated street value of nearly £450.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday the 26-year-old from 15 Hazel Road, Bonnybridge, was warned he was lucky not to be going to jail after pleading guilty to being concerned in the supply of drugs.

As a direct alternative, Sheriff Derek Livingston imposed a community payback order with the added condition he complete 160 hours unpaid work in six months.

He told him: “This was a fairly sophisticated commercial activity you were involved in. You certainly had all the paraphernalia. You were dealing in a Class A drug and that would normally attract a prison sentence. However, because of your previous good character you will avoid that this time.”

On the day he was stopped police also discovered he was driving without insurance.

Sheriff Livingston fined him £200 for that, to be paid in two months, and endorsed his licence with six penalty points.

The court was told Lyle’s insurance had been cancelled after his licence had been revoked by the DVLA because it had not been forwarded to them to be endorsed for previous offences.