Police charge three men with attack on pensioner

Three people have been charged following an alleged road rage attack in Kincardine.

The incident took place between 2.30pm and 3pm on Thursday, September 22, on the A985 in what thne police described at the time as a "senseless" attack.

Police had appealed for witnesses to the assault

The 65-year-old victim was driving towards Kincardine when the men are said to have acted in a threatening manner, before following him when he tried to shake them off by leaving the main road.

When he stopped close to Forth View, he was assaulted, leaving him with minor injuries.

The men, aged 20, 53 and 65, will all be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.