Police assaulted after arriving at Camelon woman’s home

Anne Buchanan assaulted three police officers who arrived at her home after complaints from a neighbour about her behaviour.

The 36-year-old from 8 Briggs Court, Camelon, lashed out on June 21 and was arrested.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday she appeared from custody for sentence after admitting assault, damaging property at 10 Briggs Court, shouting and swearing and making threats.

Defence lawyer Simon Hutchison said: “She admits she was out of control.”

As a direct alternative to jail, Sheriff John Mundy placed her on an 18 month supervised community order and told her to attend a substance abuse programme.