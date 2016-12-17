Police appeal in search for stolen Audi

Car dealers and even scrap metal dealers across West Lothian are being asked to report anyone trying to sell them a black Audi TT FSI.

The distinctive high value car, registration TF07MXZ was stolen some time between 1.30 am on Wednesday and 11 am on Thursday from a home in Forrest Walk, Uphall.

Constable Jason Beck of the Community Investigation Unit said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who noticed any suspicious behaviour in the Forrest Walk area during the early hours of Wednesday through to late morning on Thursday.

“I would also encourage any car dealers, members of the public, or even scrap metal merchants who are approached by anyone looking to sell-on this vehicle to contact us immediately.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.