PF office refurbishment

Falkirk’s Procurator Fiscal office is expected to be closed for a number of weeks for refurbishment later in the year.

A Crown Office spokesperson said: “The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service is upgrading its office premises in Falkirk to allow us to base more staff there. The existing staff will be required to work from Stirling while the refurbishment work takes place.

“Local fiscals will continue to prosecute cases in Falkirk Sheriff Court as normal.”