Pervert pensioner’s secret filming activity uncovered

A perverted pensioner’s pass time of secretly filming women and youngsters was uncovered when he failed to dispose of a memory card.

John Kane (67) was in police custody for another matter when officers caught him trying to flush the small micro SD device down the toilet.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kane previously pled guilty to the offence he committed between July 15 to July 22 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Ann Orr said: “On arrival at the police station he asked to use the toilet. He started acting suspiciously and appeared agitated, putting his hands in and out of his pockets.

“He tried to throw a micro SD card down the toilet. The memory card was sent to the cyber crime unit and was found to contain 60 short videos ranging from 30 seconds to three minutes in length.

“All of these videos appeared to be of females in shops in Falkirk – the camera position starts from feet on the ground and then moves to zoom in on the bottoms of females.

“There were videos of three children aged between six and 12 at the Central Retail Park near to Tesco and Next stores. One of the children is doing a cartwheel and the camera zooms in on her crotch area.”

While Kane was in police custody officers obtained a search warrant for his house and they discovered a pair of shoes there that matched those seen at the start of all the videos.

Mrs Orr said: “When he was asked if he had taken footage of the women he said possibly. He was then asked about the three children and he said he couldn’t remember. He said, ‘I had a drink in me you know’.

“He said it was very possible he was responsible for it and had taken the footage in the last week. He said it aroused him at the time but afterwards he felt bad about it.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston continued the case until March 30 to allow a supplementary criminal justice social work report and a restriction of liberty assessment to be made.

Kane was required to place his name on the sex offenders register.