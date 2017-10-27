PC saves man who cut his own throat

A Falkirk police officer who saved a man from dying after he had cut his own throat has received a bravery award from the First Minister.

PC Fraser Easton showed no thought for his own safety when he continued to provide first aid on the man who claimed to have Aids as blood spurted on his face.

PC Easton, from Falkirk, was on patrol with a probationary officer when they saw a man in a car putting a knife to his throat and then cut deeply into his flesh.

To save him, the officer had the windows of the car smashed, rushed in with his back-up colleagues and pulled the man to safety, despite the immense risk to their health and safety.

The man continued to struggle violently with the officers and would have died of his injuries had it not been for PC Easton’s brave and decisive actions in an extremely difficult situation.

At a ceremony at Edinburgh Castle last week, PC Easton was one of 47 people from the emergency and voluntary sectors to receive a Brave@Heart Award for bravery and heroism from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

She said: “Each year I am honoured and humbled to be able to present these awards to individuals who have demonstrated extraordinary bravery.

“This is our chance to say a heartfelt thank you to those who, every day, risk their lives in their professional roles and to members of the public who have stepped in to help a fellow citizen in danger or distress. Everyone who has been nominated for an award is a credit to Scotland and an inspiration to us all.”

Central Scotland PCs Jordan Cuthbertson and David McNeil received the same award for entering a burning house and saving the life of a man who was inside. They were also given a Police Scotland Local Recognition Award.