Pays price for behaviour

Aaron Price (27), 20 Bog Road, Banknock, pointed a knife at his partner as he tried to stop her leaving during a row in their home last August and had sentence deferred for good behaviour.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday he was fined £350.

The court was told the couple are still together.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said although Price had not been in trouble since his arrest, his previous convictions for domestic abuse meant it was not suitable for him to be admonished.